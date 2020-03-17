The Contra Costa County Community Services Bureau (CSB), part of the Employment & Human Services Department (EHSD), has temporarily closed its childcare centers effective Tuesday, March 17 through Tuesday, April 7.
The decision to close has been made due to growing concerns over COVID-19, and the commitment to protect the health and well-being of children, families, staff and community members. CSB plans to re-open on Wednesday, April 8 pending guidance from the local Health Department, Contra Costa County, Office of Head Start and California Department of Education.
“We encourage our families to take this time to exercise social distancing and continue with all recommendations to reduce the spread of illness and disease, such as frequent handwashing,” said Camilla Rand, CSB Director. Families in need of food resources should check with their local school district and Food Bank during school closures. CSB is also providing a list of resources for families who are experiencing school closures.
CSB will share updates during the closure period by reaching families via text, phone and email. Staff is also preparing educational packets for adult caregivers to use with their children.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.