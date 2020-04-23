Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) announced the opening of four new COVID-19 testing sites that will allow the county to expand testing to anyone with symptoms associated with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
“If you’re sick, we want you tested,” said Dr. Ori Tzvieli, Contra Costa County deputy health officer. “We really want to test all symptomatic people who have symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19.”
The announcement came during a town hall meeting hosted by California State Sen. Steve Glazer Tuesday, April 21. The sites, located in San Pablo, Martinez, Concord and Pittsburg, are expected to begin operations Wednesday, April 22. A resident who may have COVID-19 symptoms can contact their private doctor or call 844-421-0804 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. for a phone screening for testing eligibility.
“If your symptoms are consistent, you will be given an appointment for drive-in testing,” Tzvieli explained. “You can stay in your car. You’ll roll down your window, get swabbed and your results will be back in three to five days.”
At this point, testing is limited to patients with symptoms. Tzvieli reported discussions about testing residents without symptoms are ongoing, but action on that is not expected in the immediate future.
The expanded testing is part of the effort to understand the scope of COVID-19’s spread in the county. Tzvieli said that six weeks ago, the county estimated there were five to 10 COVID-19-positive patients for every patient confirmed by a test. Today, that estimate is several times larger.
“I think with the antibody studies, even though they do have some issues, I think it’s become clear that more people are out there that we don’t know about,” Tzvieli said. “For every known case, my guess is we have probably somewhere between maybe 20 to 30 cases out there. In Contra Costa today, we have 750 known cases or so. I think we probably have tens of thousands of actual people that have had the virus.”
Testing volumes in the county increased from less than 25 a day to about 300 a day around the third week of March. But since then, the volume of tests per day has not increased.
“Testing capacity is increasing, and test collection supplies are no longer in short supply, for the most part,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County health officer. “Turnaround time for results is decreasing. Most labs can provide results in three days or less.”
With testing capacity increasing, Farnitano said the number of patients presenting for testing is not increasing. He speculated there may be several reasons for that trend. Included in those reasons could be that: the normal flu season is waning, so fewer people are developing symptoms that could be interpreted as related to COVID-19; social distancing and other preventative measures are working; or patients are waiting until they are very sick before seeking testing and treatment, as was directed by CCHS earlier in the pandemic. Farnitano said that CCHS is working with health care networks to encourage testing for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms.
“As we get ready to loosen some of the stay at home restrictions, enough testing and contact tracing is a super key element,” said Tzvieli. “If you look at the governor’s plan or the federal plan or anybody’s plan, you really have to have enough testing. We’d really like to see more.”
