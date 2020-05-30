Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) announced that if progress is made in the fight against COVID-19, Contra Costa County will be relaxing more restrictions on businesses and social activities in the coming days and weeks.
CCHS said more details would be released on June 2, however, the following changes are being considered:
Effective Wednesday, June 3
Business:
Office-based businesses (telework remains strongly encouraged)
Services that don’t require close customer contact, such as housekeeping, car washes, pet grooming and plumbing
Outdoor museums, and open gallery spaces and other public spaces with modifications
Indoor retail stores, including shopping malls and swap meets.
Activities:
Childcare, including child and youth educational activities and camps for all children, not just essential and allowed workers
Small outdoor social gatherings with social distancing (household support bubbles and child extracurricular activities)
Effective Friday, June 15
These are higher risk activities and thus restrictions would be relaxed at a later date.
Limited-capacity religious services and cultural ceremonies up to 100 people. These would be limited to outdoor events only.
Protests up to 100 people; limited to outdoor events only
The state has a timeline for opening higher risk activities like swimming and salons, which can be found at covid19.ca.gov.
