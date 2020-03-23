Contra Costa County Fair canceled amid coronavirus concerns

Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, the Contra Costa Event Park Board of Directors unanimously voted to cancel the 2020 Contra Costa County Fair scheduled for May 14 to 17.
The fair board recognized that the individuals most affected by this cancellation are the youth livestock exhibitors. The board did approve to let a committee of Contra Costa County 4-H and FFA parents work on a youth fair where these youth livestock exhibitors could show and auction their animals. The board agreed to provide support to this committee as needed. However, if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Contra Costa Health Services or the California governor lengthen the current restrictions and orders, it is possible the youth fair will not take place. At this time, dates for youth fair are yet to be determined.
For more information, call 925-757-4400 or visit www.contracostafair.com.
