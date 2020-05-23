Contra Costa County published a comprehensive timeline on May 21 of reopenings within its jurisdiction.
From the beginning of the shelter-in-place order to present, the list displays the businesses and services that were either closed, partially open or open by March 16, April 29 and May 18.
Of them, the most recent to open on a partial basis were gun shops, places of worship and retail stores. Those that were closed with the shelter-in-place order and remain closed to date include: bars and night clubs, dog parks, entertainment venues, group gatherings, gyms, high-touch outdoor activities, salons and spas, and swimming pools.
To see the complete list, visit https://bit.ly/thepressnet_Reopenings.
