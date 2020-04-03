A Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) official is advising people to use a face mask while in public to help slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Dr. Chris Farnitano, CCHS health officer, made the recommendation during a Friday afternoon press conference organized to discuss a COVID-19 outbreak at a senior facility in Orinda. Farnitano and two other speakers appeared at the conference wearing masks.
“Today I’m also issuing a strong recommendation to the general public to cover their face with a cloth mask, bandana or other cloth material when they do have to go out of their home to leave for essential grocery shopping, or going to work at an essential business and are near others,” Farnitano said. “This is in addition, not to replace, but in addition to all of the other social distancing measures that we have in place such as hand washing, staying six feet away, not going out in public when you're sick and all those other things.”
Farnitano’s recommendation is a departure from protocol followed up to this point in which only those with confirmed infections and front-line medical personnel were advised to wear masks. It also coincides with remarks made by President Trump in which he stated that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is now advising the use of masks by the public. Official notice of the CDC’s policy change has not yet been published.
“This (recommendation) is due to our evolving understanding of the virus, which now suggests that covering your face in public, in addition to these other measures, can help reduce the spread (of the virus),” Farnitano added.
According to the CDC website, the virus is thought to spread mainly when people are within 6 feet of one another. Respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
A COVID-19 infection may also be possible by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching one’s mouth, nose, or possibly eyes. The CDC states that this is not thought to be the primary means of infection but recommends frequent hand washing or use of an alcohol-based hand rub. CDC also recommends cleaning frequently touched surfaces.
Contra Costa County is reporting 307 confirmed COVID-19 cases and five related deaths to date.
