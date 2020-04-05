Contra Costa County officials have released a breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by city in the county.
There were 386 total county cases as of April 5 at 11:30 a.m., including 21 in Brentwood, 16 in Oakley, six in Discovery Bay, one in Bethel Island and 24 in Antioch.
Richmond currently has the most cases in the county with 37, followed by Orinda with 33, Pittsburg with 28, Walnut Creek with 26 and Antioch with 24.
Six county residents have died of the disease.
Thus far, there have been 5,240 people tested for the virus, and 31 COVID-19 positive patients are currently being treated in the hospital, according to county data.
The released information also reveals that there have been 28 new county cases in the last 24 hours.
To prevent the spread of the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends cleaning your hands often, avoiding close contact with others, covering your mouth with a face cover when around others, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the inside of your elbow and cleaning and disinfecting touched surfaces often.
For more information on current coronavirus cases in the county, visit https://www.coronavirus.cchealth.org/dashboard?fbclid=IwAR08ElKT2rNURniP0mrjBga9Ik-xaRBlNElvEhyM3bOx870-_FVVt1m7q_A.
