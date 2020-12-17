The first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Contra Costa County Tuesday, Dec. 15, in the midst of the worst outbreak of infections since the onset of the pandemic with the average number of new cases surpassing 500 a day.
“This first batch of vaccines will protect our frontline health care workers so they can help our hospitals withstand the current winter COVID-19 wave and save as many lives as possible,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County’s health officer. “Now is the time to double down on our efforts to slow the spread of the pandemic so that we can all stay alive and healthy until there is enough vaccine for everyone.”
Tuesday’s shipment of 9,750 doses was delivered to Contra Costa Regional Medical Center where Dr. Sergio Urcuyo received the first inoculation, noting that it was the least painful vaccine he’d ever received.
“Over the past eight months, we’ve gotten very good about managing our personal protective equipment — how to keep ourselves safe in the hospital,” said Urcuyo. “For me, it really comes down to everything going home. I’ve got a wife and two kids at home, and my worry is always about giving it to them. Am I going to get it while I’m on the street? Am I going to get it if I accidentally let my guard down in the hospital? People get it, not from patient rooms, but from sitting too closely together over lunch. So the notion of having a little bit of liberation, a little bit of comfort that the likelihood of that happening to me tomorrow is less than it is today is a huge deal.”
The vaccine is administered in two doses, three weeks apart. Contra Costa County expects to receive two more shipments by the end of the month and has the capacity to store approximately 30,000 doses.
Distribution of the vaccines comes after the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup confirmed Sunday, Dec. 13, that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is safe and efficacious. The group worked concurrently and independently to review the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) actions related to COVID-19 vaccinations. The workgroup will continue to evaluate other COVID-19 vaccines after they are routed through FDA authorization.
“This is a tremendous scientific achievement and a moment of hope for all Californians,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency. “But it is not a moment to let down our guard. COVID-19 is spreading like a wildfire throughout our state, and we need to stay home and wear a mask to preserve our health care delivery system until the vaccine is widely available and adopted in our state.”
California was initially allocated 327,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which must be stored in negative 80-degree ultra-low temperature freezers. A little more than 33,000 doses were received in the state Monday, Dec. 14, and further shipments are expected throughout the week.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that an additional 393,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected next week, and 672,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected by the end of the month.
The California Department of Public Health created Vaccinate ALL 58, a plan for the distribution of vaccines in the state. Phase 1A of that plan stipulates that health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities will be the first vaccine recipients. Newsom said that about 3 million people will be included in that phase. Phase 1B will include about 8 million residents of the state, though the makeup of that phase is still under discussion.
