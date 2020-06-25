On the same day the state issued new guidance for face coverings, Contra Costa County reported a one-day record of new COVID-19 cases.
June 19 showed an influx of 103 new confirmed cases within the county’s jurisdiction, but the Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) website further indicated it was also the first day CCHS had reached its goal for the number of tests administered.
“While we watch the number of tests, we also pay close attention to the percentage of people who test positive,” wrote CCHS. “This number has consistently remained well below our goal of 8%. In parallel, an increase in hospitalizations is expected when the number of cases increases.”
As of June 24, 63,949 county residents have been tested and 2,523 people tested positive for COVID-19. Of those total confirmed cases, 241 people are from Antioch, 91 from Brentwood, 78 from Oakley and 17 are from Discovery Bay. Currently in the hospital are 32 individuals. The death toll is now at 67. The county also tracks cases impacting long-term care facilities and homeless populations.
Health officials note the uptick in cases is partially an inherent result of increased testing but urge residents to continue following health guidelines of social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing face coverings as certain aspects of society reopen. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s June 19 issuance of the updated guidelines on masks highlights that ongoing concern. All Californians are now guided to wear face coverings in most settings outside the home, and they must wear them in high-risk situations, especially indoors. Children under 2 or those with disabilities or medical conditions are among those listed as exempt.
“Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered – putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the disease,” Newsom said. “California’s strategy to restart the economy and get people back to work will only be successful if people act safely and follow health recommendations. That means wearing a face covering, washing your hands and practicing physical distancing.”
CCHS continues to examine data to compare it to the five indicators it will need to reopen. Those five indicators include: the number of cases and hospitalizations flattens or decreasing; there is sufficient hospital capacity to meet the need; there is sufficient COVID-19 testing being conducted each day; there is sufficient case investigation, contact tracing and isolation capacity; and there is at least a 30-day supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) available for all health care providers. On June 2, the county reported significant headway toward meeting those indicators — one being met was the eight hospitals within its jurisdiction reported having 30-day supplies of PPE and sufficient capacity to handle more patients.
To review recent statistics, visit www.coronavirus.cchealth.org.
