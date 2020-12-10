Facing spiking hospitalization numbers and decreasing intensive care unit (ICU) capacity, county officials this week implemented a renewed shelter-in-place order intended to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 infections currently impacting the county.
“We are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations here in Contra Costa County and across our region,” said Dr. Christopher Farnitano, Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) health officer. “The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in our county has doubled in just the past couple of weeks, and we are at risk of exceeding our hospital capacity later this month if current trends continue.”
Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced regional stay-at-home orders during a press conference on Dec. 3. His plan divided the state into five regions and called for shutting down of any region with less than 15% ICU capacity.
“We are at a tipping point in our fight against the virus, and we need to take decisive action now to prevent California’s hospital system from being overwhelmed in the coming weeks,” said Newsom. “By invoking a stay-at home-order for regions where ICU capacity falls below 15%, we can flatten the curve as we’ve done before and reduce stress on our health care system. I’m clear-eyed that this is hard on all of us — especially our small businesses who are struggling to get by. If we stay home as much as possible and wear masks when we have to go to the doctor, shop for groceries or go for a hike, California can come out of this in a way that saves lives and puts us on a path toward economic recovery.”
Arguing that waiting until ICU capacity reached 15% only delayed the inevitable, Farnitano joined health officers from five other Bay Area counties and the City of Berkeley in announcing a voluntary implementation of the restrictions spelled out in Newsom’s order. Taking effect Sunday night, Dec. 6, the order resulted in the closure of outdoor dining, bars, hair salons, barber shops, personal care services, movie theaters and wineries. Additionally, indoor retail operations are now limited to 20% capacity, and hotel operations are limited to supporting COVID-19 remediation efforts. These restrictions are expected to remain in place until Jan. 4, 2021.
Playgrounds were initially slated to close under the regional shelter-in-place order, but revised guidelines now allow them to remain open “to facilitate physically distanced personal health and wellness through outdoor exercise.”
By nearly any measure, COVID-19 infections are spreading through Contra Costa County at rates higher than any seen to date, and there is nothing in the data yet to suggest that this wave of infections will ease. Tracking the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 infections reveals that this surge started building in the middle of October.
The summer wave of COVID-19 infections began around Memorial Day and peaked on July 30 when there were 110 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals. Hospitalizations fell steadily until mid-October when they hit a low point of 17 on Oct. 14. The next day, hospitalizations increased, and they have climbed steadily since that time. There are currently 140 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals, an increase of more than 700% since the mid-October low.
CCHS reported ICU capacity of 28% as of Dec. 7. Of 165 staffed ICU beds in the county, 120 were occupied and the remaining 45 were available. ICU capacity in the Bay Area region is slightly lower at 24.5%.
During the summer spike that occurred from May 28 to July 30, the county experienced an average of 132 new cases per day. Over the two weeks ending Dec. 1, the average number of new cases per day more than doubled to 285. The seven-day average of new cases is even higher at 328 indicating that new cases are continuing to increase at an increasing rate.
During a Dec. 8 Board of Supervisors meeting, Farnitano said the CCHS reported over 500 COVID-19 cases on Dec. 1 alone; Dec. 2 was about the same number.
“We expect that same number for several days,” he continued.
Based on data, Farnitano said that of those 500 people, the CCHS can expect about 60 of them are going to wind up in a hospital bed sometime in the next couple of weeks.
“About 15 of those 60 will go to ICU, and 10 will end up on life support,” he said. “And of those 500 people, we can expect five will die.”
One metric that has not increased sharply since the start of the fall spike is the number of deaths related to COVID-19, but that may be due more to reporting procedures than actual changes to mortality rates related to the disease. To date there have been 267 reported deaths.
“Once someone catches COVID-19, there is usually two to seven days before they start showing symptoms, then about a week before someone becomes sick enough to be hospitalized,” said Karl Fischer, CCHS public information officer. “Those who do not survive hospitalization often die several weeks after they are admitted. Then, since we report deaths based on death certificate data, there is an additional delay of up to 30 days after a death occurs (before) that death gets reported.
“Our summer peak of cases was on July 14, hospitalizations peaked on July 30 and our worst month in terms of highest daily number of deaths was August. Unfortunately, we expect our death numbers will be higher in December than they were in November.”
For more information on the regional shelter-in-place order, visit www.covid19.ca.gov.
