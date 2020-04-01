In response to news in circulation that the State Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond has offered the opinion that schools will not reopen this school year, Contra Costa County Superintendent of Schools Lynn Mackey issued the following letter to employees last night, March 31:
Hello CCCOE Colleagues,
I am writing to you tonight in response to a news story that has surfaced in a few publications (including the San Francisco Chronicle), as this has caught us all by surprise. The stories make reference to a letter distributed today from State Superintendent of Schools, Tony Thurmond, where he offers an opinion that schools may not reopen this school year. Please note, that at this time, this is not a directive nor guidance from any state office, including the governor’s office or the California Department of Public Health. While these concerns were discussed on a call with the county superintendents yesterday, there was never an indication that any decisions about this had been determined.
Here is the language from Tony Thurmond's letter regarding schools potentially not being in session the rest of the year,
'Due to the current safety concerns and needs for ongoing social distancing it currently appears that our students will not be able to return to school campuses before the end of the school year. This is in no way to suggest that school is over for the year, but rather we should put all efforts into strengthening our delivery of education through distance learning.' - Tony Thurmond, State Superintendent of Schools
While we are not ruling out the possibility that the suspension of in-class instruction could extend beyond the current May 1st guidance, we always wait for the appropriate guidance in consultation with our own local public health department, before issuing any such direction.
As you know, things are always subject to change. Should there be any official recommendation to extend our current closure, I promise to let you know as soon as possible. In the meantime, we will continue with the wonderful work we are doing as we continue to forge a path of support for our school districts and quality distance learning for students in our programs.
As always, please feel free to contact me with questions or concerns.
With respect,
Lynn Mackey
Superintendent of Schools
Contra Costa County Office of Education
