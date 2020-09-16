With a spooky season approaching and COVID-19 still circulating, Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) advises county residents to show their Halloween spirit this year by doubling down on dress-up and decoration and reducing their risk by avoiding trick-or-treating, haunted houses or big holiday gatherings.
COVID-19 can easily pass from person to person through close contact, and it’s difficult to maintain a safe distance on porches and doorsteps, especially in neighborhoods where trick or treating is popular.
Holiday parties involving close contact with people outside the household are also risky spots for catching COVID-19, especially if they involve adult beverages. Even if they begin the evening with masks (costume or otherwise), people tend to relax their physical distancing and remove face coverings when they come together.
When planning for Halloween this year, Contra Costa residents can play it safe from COVID-19 by emphasizing the parts of the holiday that do not involve getting too close to other people.
Dressing up in costume can still be fun even if you choose not to go out. A remote costume party by Zoom or Skype can also provide an opportunity to share with friends or family.
Decorating the yard or front of the house helps stage the whole neighborhood for drive-through parades and COVID-safe visits from neighbors and families looking for the familiar sights and feel of the holiday.
CCHS also encourages county residents to check with their community recreation departments about organized, safe Halloween activities. Health Services is already in touch with some local cities about how to best plan low-risk community activities.
Visit cchealth.org/coronavirus for more information about the local impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and for health tips to reduce the risk to you and your family.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.