Contra Costa Health Services secures Antioch Fairgrounds for COVID-19 medical site

Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) announced today, Friday, April 10, it's preparing to use the Contra Costa Event Center in Antioch as an alternate-care site for COVID-19 patients.
“The Contra Costa Event Center, City of Antioch and the Red Cross really stepped up to help make this site happen,” District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis said. “This site would not be possible without their assistance.”
The event center, located in the Contra Costa Fairgrounds, has capacity for 43 COVID-19-positive patients. The site’s selection is part of a larger effort to identify and prepare alternate-care options to accommodate patients who test positive for COVID-19 but do not require the level of care available at a full-service hospital.
Other facilities identified in this process include the Craneway Pavilion in Richmond, the Concord Shelter and the Philip Doran Center. CCHS stated the Craneway Pavilion, a facility with a 250-bed capacity, would likely be the first alternate-care site activated should a surge of COVID-19 patients materialize. The Antioch facility would likely be the last of the four centers to be made operational. CCHS has not indicated the conditions under which these sites would be activated.
“Although the City of Antioch did not request for the county to select a site within our city, we understand the gravity of the moment,” Antioch Mayor Sean Wright said. “In the fight to save lives, the world has been asked to step up and do more. Antioch is no exception to this reality. By working together, we will hopefully be able to minimize the number of lives lost to this horrible pandemic."
In Contra Costa County, 26 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the county to 511. The county also recorded one more death, bringing the total to nine. There are 35 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the county, the largest number reported since the start of pandemic.
The rate at which new cases are being identified appears to be slowing. For the seven days ending April 9, the number of cases grew by 7.6% per day on average. For the prior seven-day period, new cases grew at an average of 10.8% per day, and for the seven-day period prior to that, they grew at 18.6% per day.
In a social-media post on Wednesday, April 8, CCHS stated that while the number of hospitalized patients has remained relatively steady over the course of the last several weeks, a surge in patients was still expected toward the end of April. CCHS continues to reinforce the necessity of maintaining social distancing, washing one’s hands frequently and covering one’s face with a cloth face mask in situations where maintaining social distancing is not possible.
