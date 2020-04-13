The Contra Costa Regional Health Foundation (CCRHF) has established a COVID‐19 Rapid Response Fund and was selected as a lead partner organization in the newly formed COVID-19 Regional Response Fund supported by the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.
The COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund is also supported by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative as well as individual donors.
The CCRHF Rapid Response Fund is moving quickly to help those individuals in desperate need. Locally, the Contra Costa Regional Health Foundation will play an important role in identifying highest risk populations and funding organizations to provide needed assistance.
“The economic impact of COVID-19 in the Bay Area is immense, with the biggest impact on people who have been living on the margins,” CCRHF Chair Bette Felton said. “These are families that can’t wait for government assistance in a few weeks; they are suffering and in jeopardy now. Thanks to the amazing generosity of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, as well as individual donors, we can now move rapidly, locate the organizations best suited to safeguard those people at high risk and make sure they have the funds and resources to help protect our communities.”
In light of that urgency, in its first round of funding, the CCRHF is extending grants to five organizations: The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, The Contra Costa Crisis Center, Shelter, Inc., Catholic Charities of the East Bay and White Pony Express. These initial grants will quickly amplify the impact these organizations are positioned to make.
Additional organizations will be considered in future funding cycles based on:
- The organization’s ability to reach populations most vulnerable to the economic or health risks posed by this public health crisis;
- Its capacity to move expeditiously;
- The ability of the organization to deploy the funds expediently.
For additional information about the COVID‐19 Rapid Response Fund and the Contra Costa Regional Health Foundation visit https://www.ccrhfcovid-19.org/.
