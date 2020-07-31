Contra Costa County experienced its deadliest day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when seven deaths were reported to have occurred Wednesday, July 29.
The previous single-day high was six deaths on June 20.
The total number of pandemic-related deaths in the county stands at 119 after three additional deaths were reported July 30. The county ranks 15th in the state for total fatalities as of July 29. Among Bay Area counties, Contra Costa ranks fourth behind Santa Clara, Alameda and San Mateo counties.
Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) augmented its daily COVID-19 dashboard this week with data indicating the number of deaths by city. Initially, CCHS only provided the number of deaths by county. Recently, the data was updated to indicate the deaths that occurred in long-term care facilities. To date, patients and staff in these facilities have accounted for two-thirds of all of the deaths in the county.
According to the data provided, there have been 10 deaths due to COVID-19 in East County. The majority have come from Antioch, which reported six deaths. Of those, two were related to long-term care facilities. Oakley reported three deaths, and Brentwood has one – none of which were related to long-term care facilities. There have been no deaths reported in Discovery Bay or Bethel Island.
Concord leads the county with 35 deaths followed by Walnut Creek, 18, and Pleasant Hill, 13. Of the 66 deaths in those three cities, all but two are attributed to long-term care facilities.
With the addition of 76 newly confirmed infections, the number of COVID-19 cases in the county is 7,670. For the last three days, the number of daily cases has dropped considerably. At the start of the week, the 7-day average of new cases was 200 per day. As of July 30, the 7-day average dropped to 125 per day. However, that drop coincides with a dramatic reduction in the number of COVID-19 tests performed in the county.
During the week ending July 25, the county conducted an average of 2,655 tests per day. Since July 26, the average number of tests per day has fallen to 1,255. The 7-day positivity rate is 8.7%.
CCHS also reported 110 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county on July 30, a new high. Hospitalizations have been climbing steadily since the end of May when the 7-day average of hospitalized patients was 13.4. The current 7-day average is 104.4.
