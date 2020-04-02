The Contra Costa County Superior Court is closed to the public until at least April 28.
• Restraining orders. The court will accept restraining order applications for domestic violence, civil harassment and gun violence beginning April 6. The process will be set forth in emergency local rules.
• Jury service. Jurors who were participating in an active matter that the time of the court’s initial closure on March 16 will be contacted by the department. All others who have jury duty during this period will have service postponed. Notice of the rescheduled date will be mailed.
• Hearings. The court will not schedule hearings or reset hearings that were scheduled during the closure period until the court reopens, with the exception of urgent matters described below and those to be set forth in emergency local rules. The court will provide information on the rescheduled hearing date. Please do not call the court asking for a date.
• Traffic matters. Traffic matters will not be heard at this time. No court penalties or fines will accrue during the closure. Please contact the court upon reopening.
• Unlawful detainer matters. No new unlawful detainer filings will be accepted. For those unlawful detainer matters involving violence, threats of violence, and/or health and safety issues, parties should seek a restraining order first, and then seek permission from the hearing judge to file an unlawful detainer action.
• Ex parte applications. Ex parte applications will only be accepted in urgent matters described below or in accordance with specific emergency local rules.
During the closure, the court will accept certain urgent filings as follows:
• Emergency criminal and juvenile matters. As of March 30, the court is accepting filings for emergency criminal and juvenile matters only.
– Criminal filings will be accepted via a drop box placed at the Main Street entrance of the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse in Martinez.
– Juvenile filings will be accepted via a drop box at the Walnut Creek Courthouse.
– Emergency matters are specifically defined in the emergency local rules — criminal and juvenile available on the court’s website.
• All other matters. The court will begin accepting certain filings for these matters on April 6, which will be subject to emergency local rules described below.
– Civil and probate filings will be accepted at a drop box placed at the Main Street entrance of the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse in Martinez. Unlawful detainer matters that do not involve violence, threats of violence, or health and safety issues may not be filed.
– Family filings only will be accepted via a drop box at the front of the Family Law building in Martinez.
• Additional drop boxes available at branch courts. Beginning April 6, drop boxes will also be made available at both the Pittsburg and Richmond branch courts only for filings in case types heard at those locations.
• Acceptance of filings by mail/delivery. The court will accept approved filings, as defined by the case-type emergency local rules, by mail or other delivery such as FedEx.
• Rejection of Filings. Any filing deposited in a drop box that does not meet the requirements above will not be filed.
