Amid Contra Costa County’s wide-ranging relaxation of shelter-in-place restrictions, the COVID-19 pandemic hit a number of troubling milestones this week, indicating the virus still has a grip on the county.
The county passed 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections as reported in Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) data for June 15. The number now rests at 2,071 cases after 47 patients were confirmed June 16, the highest number of cases confirmed in a single day since the first cases were reported in early March.
Contra Costa ranks 14th among the state’s 58 counties based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Three Bay Area counties — Alameda, Santa Clara and San Francisco — are in the top 10.
For the week ending June 13, CCHS reported 279 new cases, the highest weekly number ever recorded in the county. The weekly growth rate of COVID-19 infections was 16.2%, the highest rate since the middle of April when weekly growth rates were more than 30%.
The highest number of deaths in a single day occurred June 15 when five deaths were reported. An additional fatality the following day brought the county’s death toll attributed to the coronavirus to 50. In the last 10 days, 12 deaths have been reported.
Hospitalizations also continue to climb with 27 reported as of June 16, a nearly 59% increase over the previous 10 days.
“Some of Contra Costa’s key indicators for measuring how well the community is slowing the spread of COVID-19 did increase in the first half of June, an expected outcome as more people come into more contact with each other as the county gradually reopens businesses and activities,” read a CCHS press release issued Tuesday.
There has been positive progress made, particularly with regard to testing. The average number of tests completed per day was 881 for the week ending June 13, up nearly 14% from the prior week. Testing volumes jumped again this week as more than 4,500 tests were completed in the last three days. While this is an improvement, testing volumes still fall well short of the county’s goal of more than 2,000 tests per day.
Locally, Antioch is reporting 175 cases; Brentwood, 74; Oakley, 58; Discovery Bay, 13; and Bethel Island, one. Across the whole of the county, Richmond is reporting the highest number of cases with 496, followed by Concord at 259 and San Pablo at 177.
