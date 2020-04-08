As Californians enter their fourth week living under a shelter-in-place order, the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve, and there are some faint indications that the overall situation may be improving.
“Let me give you a sense of optimism in terms of the curve bending,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom during a press conference Tuesday, April 7. “It is bending, but it is also stretching.”
In Contra Costa County, the daily increase in confirmed COVID-19 infections is still growing in double digits but the growth rate has slowed over the last two weeks. For the seven days ending April 6, the caseload increased at approximately 10% per day. However, for the prior seven days the total number of infections was growing at nearly 15% per day. Possibly more important than the total number of infections, which is heavily influenced by increased testing, the number of patients hospitalized has remained relatively stable since March 26, fluctuating between 25 and 31 patients across the county.
Karl Fischer, CCHS public information officer, offered more insight into the number of cases.
“The number of confirmed positive cases we list are always included in the total number of people tested,” Fischer said. “The number of people tested may include some small number of tests that have been done, but we are waiting for lab results.”
The Contra Costa County Health Services (CCHS) website, www.cchealth.org, now reflects more in-depth details on COVID-19 cases in its jurisdiction, and a dashboard of figures displays graphs reflecting cases by gender, city and those hospitalized, alongside details of testings, confirmed cases and deaths.
As of April 7, there have been 442 confirmed cases in the county, including cases of recovered patients. The county has conducted 5,831 tests, 29 are currently hospitalized and seven people have died. There are currently 160 staffed ICU beds among all the hospitals in the county.
Newsom issued the statewide stay-at-home order March 19 in an effort to slow the coronavirus and to spread the number of cases over a longer period of time. Referred to frequently by Newsom as flattening or bending the curve, the intent is to prevent hospitals, medical staff and medical resources from being overwhelmed by a surge of patients.
Reviewing statewide data, Newsom found encouraging news as the number of intensive care unit patients increased in smaller increments — 2.1% the prior day, while the number of hospitalizations increased 4.1%.
“These are not the double digit increases we’re seeing in hospitalization rates or ICU rates that we saw even a week or so ago,” he said. “That’s not to suggest by any stretch of the imagination that we’ll continue to see these declines. It’s to only reinforce the importance of maintaining physical distancing and continuing our stay-at-home policy that has helped bend the curve in the state of California.”
Newsom went on to say that, while new cases continue to occur, they are building more slowly than originally projected, due largely to nonpharmaceutical interventions like physical distancing and regular hand washing. Still, the governor asserts the number of cases will not peak until the middle of May, a position at odds with an Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) study that predicts a mid-April peak and has garnered much attention since its release.
“Our modelling shows that we are not at peak in a week or two,” Newsom said. “We are seeing a slow and steady increase, but it’s moderate. It’s moderate, again, because of the action that all of you have taken in terms of physical distancing.”
According to the IHME model as of April 8, the demand for hospital resources will peak in California April 13, approximately one month sooner than predicted by the model used by the Newsom administration. During the April 7 press conference, Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services secretary, addressed that difference.
“We know that the bending or flattening of the curve means two things,” said Ghaly. “It means our peak comes down, but it also goes out. When we hear of the various models suggesting that April is the time when we see that peak, we know that our efforts — and congratulations to all the Californians who are going with us in that direction to flatten the curve — that it makes a difference.”
The IHME model predicts a peak need for 4,906 hospital beds, 791 ICU beds and 672 ventilators. It also predicts 1,611 deaths in the state as a result of a COVID-19 infection. Importantly, the model also indicates that the state has a sufficient number of hospital beds, intensive care units and ventilators needed to accommodate the peak demand. Until recently, there was concern at the state level that the demand generated by infected patients would outstrip the state’s ability to meet that demand, as has happened in parts of Italy and New York City.
An indication of the diminishing demand on medical resources was seen April 6 when Newsom announced he would send 500 ventilators from the state inventory to areas across the country in need, including New York, New Jersey and Illinois.
For more information, visit: www.cdc.gov, www.covid19.ca.gov, www.cchealth.org, and www.cdph.ca.gov.
– Aly Brown contributed to this story
