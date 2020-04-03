During a Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) press conference Friday afternoon, officials reported a COVID-19 outbreak at Orinda Care Center, a 47-bed skilled nursing facility with 45 residents.
To date, 27 people – 24 residents and three staff members – have tested positive for COVID-19. No deaths have been reported in connection with this outbreak.
"Public Health has prepared for the possibility of outbreaks happening in skilled nursing facilities and other congregate care settings, and we have provided clear guidance for facilities in responding and controlling the spread of illness," Contra Costa Public Health Director Dan Peddycord said. "We are working closely with the facilities now to protect residents and staff."
CCHS confirmed that they are also investigating and testing possible outbreaks at two other senior care facilities in the county, though they declined to identify those facilities.
"The situation is very serious, and we are deeply concerned about residents of our senior care facilities in Contra Costa County," said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County health officer. "That is why we need everyone to follow the stay-at-home order, social distancing guidance and other measures in recent health orders – to protect the people in our community who are vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19."
Unrelated to the nursing care facility, the county also reported today, April 3, an increase in COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to five.
The report indicates two deaths in the county in the last 24 hours. CCHS is also reporting a total of 307 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, an increase of 31 cases over the prior day. The first infection in the county was confirmed by CCHS just one month ago. Across the state, 10,701 positive cases and 237 deaths have been reported.
Contra Costa Health Services has not released any information regarding the two latest fatalities. The first death in the county related to the pandemic occurred on March 19, while the second and third were reported a little more than a week later.
