As the county approaches a milestone 1,000 COVID-19 cases, Contra Costa Health Services’ (CCHS) evolving policy on testing has expanded once more to make testing available to any county resident desiring a test.
“We are now offering testing to anyone who wants it regardless of symptoms or no symptoms as of this week,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, county health officer. “We still don’t know how many people with symptoms are not being tested. While we are trying to spread the word that anyone with symptoms should get tested and anyone without symptoms who wants a test can get tested, some people may still be following out-of-date advice to stay home if not too sick that was being given out when tests were in short supply.”
Testing was limited to only those sick enough to potentially require hospitalization when the novel coronavirus first took hold in the county. A little more than two weeks ago, CCHS expanded testing eligibility to anyone with any COVID-19 symptom including fever, trouble breathing, a cough, chills or muscle pain. At the same time, the county established a toll-free number for patient eligibility screening and opened drive-up testing centers located in Antioch, Pittsburg, Concord, Martinez and San Pablo.
Three new state-run sites opened Wednesday in Brentwood, Pinole and Walnut Creek. These sites accept walk-in patients by appointment only.
The number of tests completed per day has been on the rise since those changes went into effect. The county completed nearly 520 tests a day over the last five days, a 50% increase from a month ago, but still far short of the CCHS target. Farnitano pegged the county’s testing goal at 2,000 per day.
“We need to test many more county residents to get a better sense of how widespread COVID-19 is in our community, and to help prevent its spread,” said Candace Andersen, chair of the Contra Costa Board of Supervisors. “Testing will also give us a better idea of when we can relax the current health orders.”
To date, 16,150 tests have been completed in the county.
It’s been just over two months since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Contra Costa County, and now the county is closing in on 1,000 confirmed cases. CCHS data reported as May 5 indicates 985 COVID-19 infections in the county.
The growth rate of new COVID-19 infections has plateaued at about 1.7% per day. The growth rate reached this level April 19 and has, on average, not changed much since then. With increased testing, an increase in new cases could reasonably be expected, but that has yet to materialize. The number of patients hospitalized could be a better indicator of the virus’ spread in the county, and that number has dropped steadily since it hit a peak of 44 on April 13. There are currently 19 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals.
The number of deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19 stands at 29 as of May 5. Slightly more than half of those fatalities occurred over a 12-day span from April 8 to April 19.
When CCHS extended its stay-home-order through the end of May, restrictions on some businesses were eased. The new order permits the resumption of construction projects and allows outdoor-based businesses like nurseries, landscaping and gardening operations to reopen provided that proper precautions are observed. Real estate transactions were allowed to restart, but continued restrictions on open houses and limitations on in-person viewings remained in place.
The county also identified factors that will influence future decisions on continued easing of the shelter-in-place restrictions. Among these factors are the growth rate of new infections and hospitalizations, securing an adequate supply of personal protective equipment for health care workers and sufficient testing and tracing capabilities.
While the county set no timetable for further loosening of restrictions, Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to transition the state into Stage 2 of his four-stage plan to reopen the state. A press release issued by the governor’s office stated that restrictions on low-risk businesses will begin to ease effective Friday, May 8. Guidelines for this transition are expected to be issued the prior day.
“Millions of Californians answered the call to stay home and thanks to them, we are in a position to begin moving into our next stage of modifying our stay-at-home order,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom. “But make no mistake — this virus isn’t gone. It’s still dangerous and poses a significant public health risk. As we move into the next stage of reopening, we will do so with updated guidance to help qualifying businesses make modifications needed to lower the risk of COVID-19 exposure to customers and workers. Californians should prepare now for that second stage of reopening.”
Residents can call 844-421-0804 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily for an appointment at any Contra Costa site.
For more information on getting tested for COVID-19 in Contra Costa County, please visit www.coronavirus.cchealth.org/testing.
For more information on the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.covid19.ca.gov.
