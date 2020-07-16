As the saga of COVID-19 unfolds, Contra Costa residents are once again finding difficulty in securing a test.
Karl Fischer, Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) public information officer, offered a behind-the-scenes look.
“At the very beginning of the pandemic in March, the FDA had only approved certain pieces of medical equipment for testing — a particular brand of nose swab or a particular brand vial to put the nose swab in — so because of that, those resources became very scarce immediately,” Fischer said. “Since then, a whole bunch of compatible equipment has been approved, so having the material to test was no longer an issue. The issue became about building up the capacity (for testing) and getting the word out.”
But now with the word out, Fischer noted the latest issue has become keeping pace with demand.
“It’s been harder to get a test because there are more people who want to get tested on any given day than there are county resources available to test them,” he continued, noting some residents have said they can’t return to work until they can provide their employer with proof of a negative test result.
Regardless of symptoms, securing a test through the county website, or by calling 844-421-0804, has proven difficult. Test dates are weeks out. Furthermore, the test results are not immediate. Fischer noted they can take seven to nine days to yield results, after which time a text message with a link to results is sent to the patient. If the test is positive, a public health expert will contact the patient to offer care guidance and conduct contact tracing — a method to determine who in that individual’s social bubble might also have been infected with the virus. The delay to receive test results, Fischer said, is due to the fact that counties across the state are all relying upon the same laboratories, which have been inundated.
“We’ve asked all health care providers to liberally test their members, and we encourage people to get a test through health care providers before coming to us,” Fischer said.
Both Kaiser and Sutter Health in the area have initiated testing for members. Sutter indicates on its website that those with compromised immune systems or those experiencing symptoms should receive a COVID-19 test. Kaiser is testing all members with symptoms and asymptomatic members with specific criteria, including: first responders; anyone in close contact to a person with confirmed COVID-19; and Kaiser Permanente patients prior to surgeries and certain procedures, reported Jonathan Bair, Kaiser media relations.
“We have grown our current testing capacity in California to where we are conducting 18,000 tests per day this week, which exceeds the state’s current goal of diagnostic testing at a rate of 150 people for every 100,000 people we cover,” Bair continued. “We have plans to continue growing our testing capacity in the coming months to more than 20,000 tests per day.”
While the county relies on private health care providers to aid in the testing effort, testing remains a vital component to determining how ready the area is for reopening. In a report issued by CCHS July 11, local data show 8.04% of COVID-19 tests administered over the past seven days were positive, “a sign that the virus is spreading rapidly in the county and that the community must take immediate steps to reduce the spread.” This follows authorization received in June from the California Department of Public Health to allow the reopening of some businesses and activities, but that variance hinged around the county’s plan to reconsider those openings should testing reach an 8% positivity rate.
As the county works to meet that testing demand, it’s also calling for help.
“I can tell you that Contra Costa County is hiring, especially for contact tracing,” Fischer said. “There is temporary disaster service work available right now. We’re in the middle of a pandemic so we could use all the help we can get.”
There are test sites in Brentwood and Antioch. To reach an advice nurse from the county, call 877-661-6230, option 1. To locate county test sites, visit https://www.coronavirus.cchealth.org/get-tested.
