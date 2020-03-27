The Byron Union School District will hold a parade Monday, March 30, to celebrate the beginning of digital classes.
Staff from all three schools will be driving through neighborhoods waving at students to welcome them back to school. Officials hope the event will be a fun way to get students excited for distance learning.
Look for teachers and staff at the following times:
Discovery Bay:
Starting at 12:30 p.m., staff will drive through neighborhoods zoned for Discovery Bay Elementary.
Timber Point:
Starting at 1:30, p.m., staff will drive through neighborhoods zoned for Timber Point Elementary.
Excelsior Middle School:
Look for Excelsior teachers at both parades.
Students must maintain social distancing while watching the parade; remain in your driveway or front yard six feet away from nonhousehold members.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.