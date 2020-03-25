Town of Discovery Bay
Press File Photo

In order to promote public safety during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Town of Discovery Bay has suspended all recreational programs and facility rentals.

The following is the current status of parks within the borders of Discovery Bay:

Community Center:

Tennis courts – OPEN, Staff will continue to monitor for Social Distancing/Gathering

Walking paths and open green space – OPEN

Community Center – CLOSED

Dog Park – CLOSED

Community garden – OPEN

Cornell:

Play structures, picnic areas including tables and benches, water fountains, bathrooms – CLOSED

Basketball courts – OPEN, Staff will continue to monitor for Social Distancing/Gathering

Pickleball courts – OPEN, Staff will continue to monitor for Social Distancing/Gathering

Bocce courts – OPEN, Staff will continue to monitor for Social Distancing/Gathering

Baseball field – OPEN, Staff will continue to monitor for Social Distancing/Gathering

Walking paths and open green space – OPEN

Ravenswood:

Play structures, picnic areas including tables and benches, water fountains – CLOSED

Walking paths and open green space – OPEN

Regatta:

Per County, entire park CLOSED including paths and open green space

Slifer:

Per County, entire park CLOSED including paths and open green space

Tot Lot:

CLOSED

