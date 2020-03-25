In order to promote public safety during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Town of Discovery Bay has suspended all recreational programs and facility rentals.
The following is the current status of parks within the borders of Discovery Bay:
Community Center:
Tennis courts – OPEN, Staff will continue to monitor for Social Distancing/Gathering
Walking paths and open green space – OPEN
Community Center – CLOSED
Dog Park – CLOSED
Community garden – OPEN
Cornell:
Play structures, picnic areas including tables and benches, water fountains, bathrooms – CLOSED
Basketball courts – OPEN, Staff will continue to monitor for Social Distancing/Gathering
Pickleball courts – OPEN, Staff will continue to monitor for Social Distancing/Gathering
Bocce courts – OPEN, Staff will continue to monitor for Social Distancing/Gathering
Baseball field – OPEN, Staff will continue to monitor for Social Distancing/Gathering
Walking paths and open green space – OPEN
Ravenswood:
Play structures, picnic areas including tables and benches, water fountains – CLOSED
Walking paths and open green space – OPEN
Regatta:
Per County, entire park CLOSED including paths and open green space
Slifer:
Per County, entire park CLOSED including paths and open green space
Tot Lot:
CLOSED
