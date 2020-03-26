The East Bay Regional Park District has announced park area closures to address overcrowding and public safety. Additionally, park picnic areas are closed, and all group gatherings prohibited.
The COVID-19 health emergency remains a serious and evolving situation. This past weekend, the Park District saw more people in parks than on a busy holiday. "We can’t bend the curve if everyone is out. I don't want to close big, beautiful open spaces. But we can't see what we saw over the weekend," California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday. On Monday, March 23, 2020, Governor Newsom ordered temporary closures for vehicular traffic at State parks in five California counties: Los Angeles County, Marin County, San Mateo County, Sonoma County, and San Diego County.
Unsafe overcrowding is a concern. While the Park District hopes to keep parks and trails open, some closures are necessary to limit overcrowding and maintain social distancing. The list below of parks, developed park areas, parking lots, and entrance points will be closed beginning Friday, March 27, 2020, through Thursday, April 30, 2020. Trails will remain accessible on a walk-in, bike-in basis.
“We are all in this together,” said Park District General Manager Robert Doyle. “We want to help everyone during this crisis by keeping parks open, but safety of the public and our employees is our top priority.”
“If parks are too crowded, please help us keep people safe by going home,” added Doyle.
Ways the public can help keep parks open include:
Maintain a 6-foot distance from other people
No picnicking, groups, gatherings, or meetups (only immediate households should be together)
Pack-in, pack-out trash, including dog poop (there is no trash collection during COVID-19)
Park visitation and park use will continue to be monitored closely, with additional closures possible. Currently, state and county health departments have told us they want East Bay Regional Parks to remain open and accessible for outdoor activity if possible. However, it may also be necessary to close more park areas based on overcrowding or additional orders from State or local health agencies.
We thank the public for their cooperation and understanding during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Keeping parks open for the public is challenging with limited staffing and the Park District is doing its best to balance the requirements of State and local health agencies’ “Shelter in Place” orders, and the community’s need for exercise and stress relief.
The public is encouraged to check ebparks.org for up-to-date information on closures.
COVID-19 CLOSURES THROUGH THURSDAY, APRIL 30, 2020:
(All picnic areas, restrooms, water fountains, swim facilities/areas, playgrounds, campgrounds, group campsites, backcountry campsites, sports fields, kiosks, and reservable facilities are closed.)
NEW CLOSURES BEGINNING FRIDAY, MARCH 27:
Black Diamond – Upper Parking Lot Closed (Parking available at Sidney Flat)
Castle Rock Recreation Area Closed
Contra Loma Closed (Trails Open from Frederickson Lane)
Crown Beach – Otis Parking Lot Closed (Walk-In Access Only)
Del Valle Closed (Trail Access from Arroyo Staging Area Only)
Diablo Foothills (Limited Parking for Trail Access)
Garin/Dry Creek – Meyer's Garden Closed
Point Isabel – Main Parking Area Closed (Walk-In Access Only)
Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park – Redwood Road Gate Closed
Piedmont Stables (Boarders Allowed to Care for Horses)
Roberts Regional Recreation Main Park Area Closed (Walk-In Access Only)
Shadow Cliffs Closed (Walk-In Access Only)
Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve – Tunnel Road Entrance Closed (All Other Access Points Open)
Sunol Regional Wilderness Closed
Tilden Botanic Garden – Garden Closed
