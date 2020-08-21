A father-son team in Oakley is working to help small businesses stay safe and clean.
Eulalio Bazan and his son, Alex Bazan, are the owners of Germ Busters, a business venture born out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Using specialized chemicals, ultraviolet light and a passion for their community, the Bazans are ready to make East County clean and safe.
“We sanitize and disinfect,” Eulalio said. “We are focused on commercial (businesses), so we are out trying to help small businesses, restaurants, nursing homes, grocery stores, hotels; any place that needs assistance sanitizing and disinfecting to get back where they need to be.”
Eulalio said he has taken training courses through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure he is following all recommended guidelines. His procedure is a three-step process that ensures clean surfaces for up to 90 days.
“I wipe all high-touch surface areas for step one, then I have two options for step two,” Eulalio said. “I can either use the disinfecting spray or use the ultraviolet light. Then, after the disinfectant procedure has been done, I apply the coating.”
The coating is an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered antimicrobial coating and goes on all cleaned and disinfected areas. It will bond and leave a shield of protection that can help fight off and kill microbes for 30 to 90 days, depending on traffic.
“At Germ Busters, we have an advanced system,” said Alex, a senior studying kinesiology at Cal State East Bay. “We use products that kill germs up to 90 days and fight against diseases like COVID, so I think that’s a really good thing. A lot of us are tired of being home, and we want to go out, but is it safe to go? We want to create that environment, so people feel safe.”
Eulalio was inspired by the idea of starting a cleaning company after talking to his wife, who works at a Kaiser hospital. She told him how Kaiser began using ultraviolet light to disinfect patient rooms after the pandemic began and he thought it seemed like a smart, simple idea.
“(At Kaiser), they use UV lighting, and call it burning the room,” he explained. “They roll in the light and turn it on and leave it for 20 minutes ... When you disinfect an area manually, there are going to be areas you miss, but when you put this light on, it touches the whole room and disinfects the whole room, all those corners.”
When the Bazans have finished cleaning a business, they make sure to leave a stamp of approval behind.
“I have a sticker to leave, letting people know that business is taking extra measures to keep their facility clean and disinfected,” Eulalio said. “It has a date and my company name, so you can see the last time it was serviced. It’s something to give customers that peace of mind so they can see it’s clean.”
Eulalio is an East County native, and he and his wife live in Oakley with their three children.
For more information on Germ Busters, or the products they use, call 925-812-3103 or visit www.germbustersbayarea.com.
