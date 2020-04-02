The cities of Brentwood and Oakley and the town of Discovery Bay have modified their daily operations amid the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order.
Essential services, including law enforcement, water and wastewater treatment facilities, garbage removal and critical street, traffic and facility maintenance services are continuing without interruption, but some internal safeguards are in place.
Closures
A number of city facilities are currently closed to the public, including city hall, the police department lobby, playgrounds, picnic areas, sport courts, the community center, senior activities center and Sunset Athletic Complex.
Law enforcement
Cold property crimes and other non-urgent, non-life-threatening issues are being handled through officer phone calls or are asked to be entered online. Non-urgent or non-in-progress crimes suitable for online reporting (https://www.brentwoodca.gov/gov/police/reporting/report.asp) include harassing phone calls, hit-and-run incidents, identity theft, thefts from vehicles, unauthorized credit card use, vandalism and custody-order violations.
Parks and recreation
A number of recreation classes, programs, special events and rentals have been canceled, and recreation department staff are in contact with affected individuals.
Despite the cancellations, recreation officials continue to post ideas, activities, challenges and virtual outings and events on the city’s local government Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/brentwoodca.gov) to facilitate fun social interactions while reducing feelings of stress and isolation.
Utility payments
Utility payments may be made online (https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/brentwoodca), by calling 516-5415 or by mail or placing them in the outside City Hall drop box at 150 City Park Way. Associated staff members are also available via telephone (925-516-5415) or email (ubmessages@brentwoodca.gov), Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Economic development
The city’s economic development staff is available by email (Economicdevelopment@Brentwoodca.gov) or phone (925-516-5440). The department has also posted COVID-19-related business and financial assistance resources at www.brentwoodca.gov/about/covid19. The department encourages business owners in need to contact the department directly for assistance.
Other services
A host of other city staff members or services associated with public works, parks and recreation, community enrichment, housing, planning, passports, major commercial or residential projects, business licenses and general planning and zoning may be reached by email or online portals.
City meetings
Arts Commission, Park and Recreation Commission, Youth Commission and Brentwood Neighborhood Committee meetings are canceled until further notice.
For complete contact information, visit https://www.brentwoodca.gov/about/covid19.asp.
Internal city operations
Currently, all 300 or so city employees are continuing to be paid, with about half working remotely from home, said Brentwood City Manager Tim Ogden, who noted the balance of employees is continuing routine operations as essential service members.
The police and public works departments are functioning relatively unchanged, and a couple of essential city hall employees continue to report to work, he said. Most internal staff meetings are being conducted via conference call or video services.
Ogden said city staff members are routinely fielding public social distancing and nonessential business inquiries throughout the day.
“Our city operations are continuing as best we can, and most seem to be working well,” Ogden said. “Our biggest heartbreak is not being able to provide valuable programs to our seniors and youth through our recreation services right now, and I appreciate the creativity of staff reflected on our city’s main social media pages to stay engaged with the community.”
Going forward, Ogden hinted that the city will continue to reassess employees’ roles and management techniques to drive the city through the ongoing shelter-in-place order.
“It is a trying time, but I couldn’t be more pleased with the executive team and other staff who have stepped up, put in extra efforts and remained committed to keeping the city moving forward through these times,” he said.
Closures and cancellations
All city meetings, events, rentals, classes and programs are canceled through at least early April.
Staff contacts
Building, planning and code enforcement staff are accessible by email at their respective emails: building@ci.oakley.ca.us, planning@ci.oakley.ca.us and code-enforcement@ci.oakley.ca.us. Code enforcement personnel, however, are currently responding only to life, health and safety issues.
Economic development
The city’s economic development staff has posted a number of resources relevant to COVID-19 and businesses and employees, at https://www.ci.oakley.ca.us/departments/economic-development/news-events/.
Recreation
Oakley recreation staff has launched a website page (https://www.ci.oakley.ca.us/recreation-center/) dedicated to unique activities, fitness routines and virtual experiences to pass the time during the shelter-in-place order.
Internal operations
Oakley City Manager Bryan Montgomery declined to specify how many city employees are working remotely versus reporting to work, but all are being paid.
“Each employee has different tasks, and some are more conducive to working remotely and some aren’t,” he said. “We are also providing online training opportunities and other work that can be done at home, though certainly we’re not able to do everything that we typically do.”
For more information on city services during the shelter-in-place order, visit https://www.ci.oakley.ca.us.
Discovery Bay’s water and wastewater services are continuing uninterrupted, but recreational programs and facility rentals are currently suspended.
Residents can start and stop water service, make payments, resolve account issues and report problems by calling 925-634-1131.
Parks
Currently, the community center, dog park and Slifer and Regatta parks are closed, as is the tot lot.
A variety of other recreational amenity changes are also in place.
The Cornell and Ravenswood Parks’ play structures, picnic areas (including tables and benches), water fountains and bathrooms are closed.
The community center’s tennis courts, walking paths, open green space and community garden are open, although social distancing and gathering guidelines should be followed.
Ravenswood Park’s walking path and open green space, along with Cornell Park’s baseball field, walking paths, green space and basketball, pickleball and bocce courts, all remain open, but social distancing and gathering guidelines should be followed.
Town meetings
Board and committee meetings are continuing to be held but are closed to the public — although teleconference attendance and public comments are permitted. The dial-in number will be posted on the meeting agenda at https://www.todb.ca.gov/.
Internal operations
Only one of 18 town employees is working from home, although safeguards are in place to keep in-office employees safe, said General Manager Michael Davies.
Currently, public doors are locked and social-distancing requirements are being followed, with each employee at their respective working space. Increased in-office sanitation measures have also been implemented, Davies said.
“We’ll get through it,” Davies said, referring to the ongoing crisis. “We provide essential services, water and wastewater, and people are not going to be happy if they don’t have their water or their wastewater. We take great pride in ensuring that those services will go uninterrupted.”
For more information on the town’s current operations, visit https://www.todb.ca.gov.
