School district superintendents from Brentwood, Oakley, Byron and Knightsen announced last night to families that a return to classrooms is unlikely to happen this school year.
The following is the joint letter issued to families, signed by each official:
Dear families in the Brentwood, Byron, Knightsen and Oakley school districts,
This week, both the Governor and State Superintendent of Public Instruction have issued strong recommendations that, given the nature of the statewide stay-at-home order and continued need for physical distancing, K-12 schools should not expect to return to in-class instruction for the remainder of the school year. While we have been hopeful we would be able to say goodbye to our students face to face, based on this guidance it is very unlikely students will return to our school campuses before the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
While this means that our physical campuses are not likely to reopen to students this school year, it does not suggest that school is over for the year. Teachers, classified staff and administrators throughout our districts are working hard to transition to high-quality distance learning and support the needs of all students. We are all committed to working with families and students to support this unprecedented transition. Each of our districts are developing its own guidelines and procedures regarding second semester grades, transcripts, scholarships, graduation and promotion. These will be communicated to students and families in the coming weeks.
We know that this situation is taking its toll on everyone for many reasons, but our health experts continue to remind us that following the stay-at-home order and practicing strict physical distancing are the two best ways to slow the transmission of this virus. While we may not be able to welcome students back to campus this year, we are confident that learning will continue, and that every educator and education professional in our districts will continue to work hard on behalf of the students and families we serve.
We want everyone safe and healthy when we are able to return to school. Please keep practicing the guidance provided by public health officers including:
● Social distancing
● Washing hands often with soap and water
● Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
● Staying home if you are feeling sick
● Contacting your healthcare provider if you are experiencing any symptoms such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing.
● Engage in regular exercise or physical activity
For more information, please visit websites at the Contra Costa Health Services, the Contra Costa County Office of Education or our individual district and school websites.
Sincerely,
Dana Eaton, Reyes Gauna, Harvey Yurkovich and Greg Hetrick Superintendents
