Feds reverse position on use of cloth face masks in public

In a bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending the use of cloth face masks while in public, a reversal of its prior position in which masks were only recommended for confirmed COVID-19 patients, medical workers and first responders.
In this voluntary public health measure, people are advised to wear a mask in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
“CDC continues to study the spread and effects of the novel coronavirus across the United States,” said a CDC statement. “We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (‘asymptomatic’) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (‘pre-symptomatic’) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.”
Cloth face coverings should:
- fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
- be secured with ties or ear loops
- include multiple layers of fabric
- allow for breathing without restriction
- be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape
Guidelines issued by CDC state that surgical masks or N-95 respirators should not be used in these circumstances.
“Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for health care workers and other medical first responders as recommended by current CDC guidance,” said the CDC.
Cloth face masks that can be made from common household materials found are recommended. Masks should not be placed on children under age two or anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. The CDC advises that the masks should be washed regularly and care should be taken when putting the mask on or taking it off to not touch one’s eyes or mouth.
President Trump indicated that a change in the CDC’s policy on the use of face masks was on the horizon during remarks he made Friday, April 3. At the same time, Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa Health Services health officer, made a similar recommendation during a press conference organized to discuss a COVID-19 outbreak at a senior facility in Orinda. Farnitano and two other speakers appeared at the conference wearing masks.
“Today, I’m also issuing a strong recommendation to the general public to cover their face with a cloth mask, bandana or other cloth material when they do have to go out of their home to leave for essential grocery shopping or going to work at an essential business and are near others,” Farnitano said. “This is in addition, not to replace, but in addition to all of the other social distancing measures that we have in place such as hand washing, staying six feet away, not going out in public when you're sick and all those other things.”
For more information visit: bit.ly/thepress_cdcmasks, and bit.ly/thepress_cchsmasks.
