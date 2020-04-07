Laptop computers await distribution to students at Freedom High School in Oakley, Thursday, April 2. Students had the opportunity to request a computer to facilitate distance learning required by the statewide stay-at-home order in the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Freedom High School distributes laptops for extended distance learning
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Bay Area Health Officers issue updated stay-at-home order with new restrictions through May 3
- Contra Costa County Superintendent of Schools clarifies school closure status
- Liberty High School senior running for Brentwood mayor seat
- Antioch couple refuses to let COVID-19 crash their wedding
- Brentwood adopts PA-1 employment area plan
- Contra Costa County ordered to shelter in place due to COVID-19
- Contra Costa County reveals COVID-19 case count by city
- Another death due to COVID-19 reported in Contra Costa County
- Contra Costa County recommends use of cloth face mask while in public
- East County superintendents announce students will not return to classrooms this school year
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Byron Union School District car parade to start distance learning for students
- [Photos] Brentwood Farmers Market
- [Photos] Brentwood Farmers Market
- [Photos] Brentwood Pop-Up Farmers Market
- [Photos] What shelter in place looks like in East County
- [Photos] March 2020 Pets
- [Photos] Vasco Rd. fatal car crash
- [Photos] Brentwood City Council emergency session
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.