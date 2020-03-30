In a press conference held Monday, March 30, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a major initiative to expand the health care workforce and number of hospital beds in an effort to meet ongoing medical demands brought on by COVID-19.
Calling forth health care professionals ranging from nursing students who were prepared to graduate this year to medical retirees, Newsom’s executive order helps waive licensing and staffing requirements during the state of emergency in what will be a temporary adjustment of state standards. The administration launched healthcorps.ca.gov for those available to join the front lines of fighting the pandemic. The state will also see an additional 50,000 hospital beds.
“California’s health care workers are the heroes of this moment, serving on the front lines in the fight against this disease,” Newsom said. “To treat the rising number of patients with COVID-19, our state needs more workers in the health care field to join the fight.”
During the press conference, Newsom stated the universe of projected retired or active health care workers that could potentially be added to the force to meet the current demand to be 37,000. He further stated that this is temporary flexibility on staffing ratios, on scope of practice for nurse practitioners, EMTs, among others, will be through June 30.
“We are calling on you to step up and step in and meet this moment,” Newsom said.
To review the complete executive order, visit https://bit.ly/2WQh2FY.
