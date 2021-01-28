In a move that appeared to catch many by surprise, Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the regional stay-at-home order that, until Monday, impacted more than 90% of all Californians.
“California is slowly starting to emerge from the most dangerous surge of this pandemic yet, which is the light at the end of the tunnel we’ve been hoping for,” said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. “Seven weeks ago, our hospitals and front-line medical workers were stretched to their limits, but Californians heard the urgent message to stay home when possible, and our surge after the December holidays did not overwhelm the health care system to the degree we had feared.”
The curfew initiated in November that limited nonessential activities between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. was also lifted.
The move, which took effect immediately upon its announcement Monday morning, Jan. 25, cleared the way for the resumption of outdoor dining, outdoor worship services and the reopening of hair salons, barber shops and other personal services.
“For small business owners like us, it means a lot,” said Tammy Zickuhr, owner of Harry’s Wine Depot & Tavern in Brentwood. “It puts us back on the scales to be able to serve the community, and it gives us a chance to boost our sales. A lot of people have lost a lot during the shelter-in-place (order). I’m just just hoping that it actually stays open versus giving us a three-week taste and taking it away again. Other than that, we are happy – very, very happy.”
Facing surging infection rates and shrinking hospital capacity, the state announced the regional stay-at-home order on Dec. 3, 2020. It split the state into five regions and implemented restrictions more stringent than those in the four-tied, color-coded Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Any region with an intensive care unit (ICU) capacity less than 15% fell under the order. For a region to exit the order, its ICU capacity projected four weeks into the future had to be above 15%.
As recently as Jan. 24, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) indicated that the Bay Area region did not meet the four-week projected ICU capacity threshold to qualify a lifting of the order. The same was true for the Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions. At the time, CDPH was not in the practice of publishing the four-week projected ICU capacity.
The following morning, a CDPH press release stated that all three regions exceeded the 15% threshold for the four-week ICU capacity, and the order was lifted. The current ICU capacity in the Bay Area region was reported by Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) at 2.5% while the current ICU capacity in Southern California was 0%.
“The ICU capacity projections are based on four factors: current estimated regional ICU capacity available; measure of current community transmission; current regional case rates and the proportion of ICU cases being admitted,” said a CDPH spokesperson in an email to The Press. “It is possible for a region to have a current ICU capacity below 15%, but a four-week projected ICU capacity which is at or above 15%.”
The Greater Sacramento region was the first region to qualify for a lifting of the regional order when its four-week projected ICU capacity exceeded 15% on Jan. 12. ICU capacity in the Northern California region never fell below 15%.
“Under no circumstances should anyone view the state action today as a reason to let down their guard,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County health officer. “We have made progress, but we need to continue what we are doing to keep our families and communities safe. It is just common sense.”
The first hint of the action came from an unlikely source. An email from the California Restaurant Association to its members issued Sunday, Jan. 24, stated that Newsom intended to lift the regional stay-at-home order that was in place currently in place across much of the state.
“Late this evening, senior officials in the Newsom administration informed us that the governor will announce tomorrow that the stay-at-home order will be lifted in all regions of the state,” read the email.
During his press conference, Newsom bristled at the suggestion that the move to lift the order was influenced by political pressures. He said that lifting the order as quickly as possible was more important than ensuring every interested party was notified of the action before it was taken. Still, not everyone believes this is the right action at the right time.
Throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, State Senator Steve Glazer has advocated for more stringent lockdowns as the only method to stop the spread of the virus. As recently as Jan. 5, Glazer repeated that call in a guest commentary that appeared on Calmatters.org. In a social media post following Newsom’s announcement, he took issue with the move.
“Happily, we are seeing some reductions in COVID spread,” said Glazer. “However, we are eliminating the stay-at-home order when we have the equivalent of a 747 airliner crashing in California every day. We must not be numbed by the deadly circumstances of our current situation.”
Contra Costa County, which just surpassed 500 coronavirus-related deaths, will now revert to the purple tier restrictions as spelled out in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
For more information, visit Contra Costa Health Services at cchs.org or the California Department of Public Health at cdph.ca.gov.
