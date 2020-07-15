Gov. Newsom has ordered the rollback of closures for indoor activities in Contra Costa and 30 other counties, effective immediately.
Newsom announced the changes during a noon press conference Monday, July 13, citing growing numbers of COVID-19 cases and increased stress on ICU units as the impetus for the reversal in counties including the Bay Area's Contra Costa and Marin counties. The closure of Alameda county is expected to be announced in the next few days.
The orders will affect hair salons, barbershops, gyms, places of worship, malls, non-essential businesses, indoor dining and bars.
“We’re moving back into a modification mode of our original stay-at-home order, but doing so utilizing a dimmer switch, not an off-on switch,” Newsom said.
