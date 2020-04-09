Contra Costa County is approaching 500 confirmed COVID-19 cases as revealed by Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) data.
As of April 7, there are 462 confirmed COVID-19 infections in the county, an increase of 19 cases over the prior day. While new cases continue to be detected, the growth rate of new cases appears to be slowing in recent days. The number of cases is significantly influenced by the number of tests done, and an increase in testing would be expected to result in an increase in confirmed cases.
The number of patients hospitalized could be a better indicator of the path the pandemic is taking as hospitalization is not influenced by variances in the county’s testing capacity. Currently, there are 30 patients being treated in hospitals in the county. That number is an increase of one over the prior day, but the number of hospitalizations has stayed relatively consistent since the end of March.
The number of deaths in the county remains at seven. The last death was reported April 5.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press conference, he announced an effort to secure an ongoing supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).
“We’re very pleased that we’re able to formally submit to the legislature, yesterday, a request to utilize money from our disaster response emergency operations account that would allow us to invest over $1.4 billion into PPE of all stripes,” said Newsom.
At the same time, Newsom said that 500 ventilator’s from the state’s inventory were shipped to states in need. New York, New Jersey and Illinois each received 100 ventilators while Delaware,the District of Columbia, Maryland and Nevada each received 50 units.
