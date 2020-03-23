In response to Santa Clara County's mandate to shelter in place, as of Thursday, March 17, Humane Society Silicon Valley is temporarily suspending most public-facing services.
“We are closely monitoring the situation and making real-time adjustments as needed,” said Kurt Krukenberg. “Check our website for updates. Please note that despite changes to our programs, we will continue to maintain the high standards of animal care we always provide. We have staff and foster families providing for our animals' needs around the clock.”
The humane society is moving the animals into foster homes to make space to support rescue partners during this emergency. With the suspension of public adoptions, humane society staff urgently needs more foster volunteers on an ongoing basis; it is crucial that they add enough capacity to continue serving as a lifeline for other shelters in need.
For more information about Humane Society Silicon Valley and their life-saving programs, visit www.HSSV.org.
