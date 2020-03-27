While John Muir Medical Center in Brentwood can be seen hosting a mobile COVID-19 testing station, it is not a first come, first served operation.
Officials disseminated the following information to patients, clarifying which individuals may receive a test:
Dear Patient,
We understand that you may be wondering about the steps John Muir Health is taking to test patients for COVID-19. It’s important to know that we have a limited number of tests available to us, and we do not currently have enough supplies to test every John Muir Health patient.
Due to limited availability, COVID-19 tests are being prioritized for patients who meet high-risk criteria as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This ensures that those who most need evaluation and testing can receive it in a timely manner.
- Testing is done by doctor’s order only
- The patient must be a current John Muir Health patient with a record in our electronic medical record system to receive a test
- Testing is done by appointment only
- We are not able to test people without a doctor’s order and an appointment
The COVID-19 outbreak continues to be a fluid and evolving situation, and we understand that many of you may be worried about the health of your family while adjusting to life under the recent Bay Area-wide shelter-in-place order. We thank you for all that you are doing to help flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
John Muir further noted it's temporarily consolidating its seven urgent care center locations to four as of Friday, March 20, which moves clinicians and staff to the four largest urgent care locations, allowing for more efficient care.
Visitors are currently restricted in outpatient facilities, including urgent care centers. Patients who are seen in person should plan to have nonessential family or friends wait outside of the building or in the car. Pediatric patients should be accompanied by only one parent or guardian, if possible.
The four urgent care centers that remain open are:
Berkeley Urgent Care: 510-985-5000
Brentwood Urgent Care: 925-308-8111
Pleasanton Urgent Care: 925-224-0700
Walnut Creek Urgent Care: 925-296-9000
Temporarily closed urgent care centers:
Concord Urgent Care
Orinda Urgent Care
San Ramon Urgent Care
