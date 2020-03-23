John Muir Medical Center holds drive-up testing for authorized patients

A drive-up testing facility is open at John Muir Medical Center in Brentwood, as seen Saturday, March 21. According to a John Muir employee at the site, patients must receive an authorization prior to being tested.
Not everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19. Here is some information that might help in making decisions about seeking care or testing.
Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home.
There is no treatment specifically approved for this virus.
Testing results may be helpful to inform decision-making about who you come in contact with.
CDC has guidance for who should be tested, but decisions about testing are at the discretion of state and local health departments and/or individual clinicians.
Clinicians should work with their state and local health departments to coordinate testing through public health laboratories, or work with clinical or commercial laboratories.
For additional information, visit https://www.johnmuirhealth.com/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus.html
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.