Knightsen Elementary School District distributes paper packets of school work for students

While exercising appropriate social distancing, parents in the Knightsen Elementary School District were able to drive through Knightsen Elementary School to pick up their students’ work packets this week.
“It was great to see the kids and an excuse for our families to come out for a drive,” said Superintendent Harvey Yurkovich. “Although conversation was limited, we had the opportunity to see one another and reaffirm the positive connections we have made at school. Overall, it was a good day to reconnect, albeit not the traditional welcome back from spring break we are used to.”
For more information, visit www.knightsen.k12.ca.us/.
