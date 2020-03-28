Officials with California State Parks (CSP) have implemented an evolving set of restrictions as they work to manage the large numbers of visitors who have descended on the parks since the implementation of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order March 19.
In the latest change that took effect March 24, CSP is prohibiting vehicle traffic at an additional 59 parks across the state including Mount Diablo State Park in Contra Costa County. This brings the total number of parks with similar restrictions to 98.
“Last weekend, many state parks and beaches received record visitation numbers, which made it impossible for the public to implement appropriate social, physical distancing practices,” said Gloria Sandoval, CSP deputy director of public affairs. “As a result, State Parks is working closely with local county and public health officials and assessing park operations on a daily basis to provide access to healthy outdoor options while maintaining required social, physical distancing.”
Measures taken to date include the closing all campgrounds, museums and visitor centers in the State Parks system; canceling all events; and closing vehicular traffic to parks experiencing high visitation. To date, all noncampground outdoor areas of parks, including trails and beaches, remain open. However, CSP officials said they will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that visitors are abiding by the health guidelines and maintaining an appropriate social distance. If issues continue, they warn that parks, including trails, may be completely closed.
For a complete list of State Park closures, visit: www.parks.ca.gov/FlattenTheCurve.
U.S. Forest Service officials are dealing with similar issues, and as a result, recreational sites within the state’s 18 national forests have also been closed effective March 26 and lasting at least until April 30.
“Despite the state order, droves of people have been gathering in national forests, both in groups larger than 10 and without adhering to the 6-foot social distancing requirement,” wrote Randy Moore, Pacific Southwest Region regional forester. “Therefore, this closure is needed to protect public and employee health and safety, along with natural and cultural resources by prohibiting people from visiting and utilizing designated recreation sites on national forests. This order will close key recreational facilities such as campgrounds, day-use sites and picnic areas as these are attractions that draw large numbers of people and require significant management oversight, especially during these high-use conditions now being realized.”
Hiking trails in the national forests remain open.
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) weighed in on the parks issue when she sent a letter dated March 26 urging the closure of all national parks in California. Some parks, like Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks have already closed to visitors, while others like Joshua Tree and Death Valley national parks have limited access and closed some facilities.
“In order to ensure the safety of California residents and visitors — as well as the officers and staff that maintain the safety and operation of our national park units — we urge you to immediately issue guidance to temporarily close all national park units within the State of California for the duration of California’s declared state of emergency,” Harris wrote to the Department of the Interior and the Presidio Trust.
For more information, visit www.parks.ca.gov/FlattenTheCurve.
