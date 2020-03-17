Many of us will react differently to the ongoing coronavirus situation, so be mindful and aware of your mental health. It is likely that the emergency declaration over the coronavirus COVID-19 has left many of us with increased levels of stress, anxiety, worry and fear.
The Mental Health Association of San Francisco (MHASF) is informing the public that immediate, free nonemergency emotional support is available to anyone in the state via telephone or instant messaging through the California Peer-Run Warm Line.
The California Peer-Run Warm Line expanded its services statewide in October 2019. It is a toll-free service and operates 24/7 and can be reached at 1-855-845-7415 or www.mentalhealthsf.org/peer-run-warmline.
As the CA Peer Run Warm Line is staffed 24/7 by trained peers with specialized training in supporting mental health challenges, they are already seeing a number of callers with concerns surrounding the virus and associated news reports. The line is a highly accessible, low-threshold mental health resource that people can use to seek support before they've reached the crisis point in the hope that support now will prevent crisis later. They are also able to help link you to local emergency, mental health or social services. All calls are free and confidential.
For more information, visit www.mentalhealthsf.org/peer-run-warmline.
