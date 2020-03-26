Oakley Union Elementary School District Superintendent, Greg Hetrick, released a letter to his District with information regarding the extended school closures.
Below is the letter in its entirety:
Dear Oakley Union Elementary School District Community,
I am writing to provide you with an update regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on OUESD. This has, and continues to be, a rapidly changing situation, and as your superintendent, I am trying to do all that I can to provide you and our school district community with the most updated, open and honest communication regarding COVID-19. In a press release earlier today, the Contra Costa County Office of Education made the following statement: “Seven Bay Area county health officers, in collaboration with their six county superintendents of schools have made a unified, regional decision to extend school closures and student dismissals from regular school attendance through May 1, 2020, to slow the spread of COVID-19 to the maximum extent possible.”
With this announcement being made, May 4, 2020, is the earliest date that students may be able to return to school. This unprecedented pandemic has created many difficulties for all members of our school community beyond just school closures. I realize that any school closures creates issues for our school community. Such decisions are not made lightly and have and will continue to be based on the recommendations of the state and local health officials. I realize that with each day comes new information and potential changes to the status of our situation, as a result, I will continue to monitor the changes closely and try to provide, as timely as possible, updates to all of our school community in the weeks ahead.
During this extended school closure, our staff will continue to offer free “To Go" breakfast and lunch bags for children between the ages of 2 and 18. For more information regarding “To Go" bags, go to our district website www.ouesd.k12.ca.us. With our March break ending on Friday the 27th, our school staff will begin working to put together educational materials for our students while at home. Our goal is to provide a reasonable level of learning opportunities for all students to practice, to reinforce, and to explore while away from school. This will be done remotely as we adhere to the shelter-in-place orders and practice social distancing. This is not something that we have done before, and our staff will be completing most of this work from home. As we work through all of the details of what this will include, it is our goal to begin the roll-out of this remote school and have resources available to our families the week of April 6. Your child's school will be reaching out to you during the week of March 30 with more information.
As we move forward, please continue to take care of yourselves and others by practicing social distancing and following the County Health Services recommendations below:
Frequently wash your hands!
Use a 60% or greater alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water is not available.
Don't touch your face, eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
Stay inside and self-quarantine if you are sick.
Cough into the crook of your arm or into a tissue.
Use a barrier, such as a paper towel or tissue, to touch commonly touched surfaces.
Avoid shaking hands.
Regularly clean frequently touched surfaces..
If you or a loved one is ill, call a health care provider before visiting. Phone consultation may be adequate.
Engage in regular exercise or physical activity.
The safety and wellness of students, school personnel, and the community are the highest priorities of all schools and districts.
Respectfully,
Greg D. Hetrick Superintendent Oakley Union Elementary School District
