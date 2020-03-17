Beginning Wednesday, March 18, from 3 to 7 p.m., the Downtown Brentwood Coalition will be hosting a pop-up farmers market at Spinola Station, 200 Oak Street. This will be a weekly event until the county-ordered shelter in place orders are lifted.
The Wednesday evening downtown farmers market pop-up will afford residents the opportunity to access fresh produce during this period of uncertainty and serve to support local farmers during their harvest season.
The downtown community will assist with crowd control, but attendees are asked to be mindful and respectful of their farmers, neighbors, families and local businesses.
The pop-up farmers market will be in accordance with all regulations, recommendations and mandates put forth by the Contra Costa Health Services, the City of Brentwood and the downtown community.
For further information, email dbcbrentwood@gmail.com
