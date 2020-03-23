UPDATE 5:00p.m. - The Press received the following update from Chelsea Minor, Corporate Director, Consumer & Public Affairs, Raley's, about the closing of their Antioch store located at 3632 Lone Tree Way.
After an abundance of caution, Raley's followed protocol and conducted an investigation into the alleged case. We can now confirm that there is no known team member that has tested positive for COVID-19. In order to protect the privacy of our team members, we cannot share additional details at this time.
The store is being sanitized and will reopen tomorrow, March 24th at 6am. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Raley’s is committed to supporting all team members during this crisis. The team members who were scheduled to work today, March 23 will not work, but be paid for their full scheduled shift.
We continue to work closely one-on-one with team members where unique circumstances exist or arise. We have plans and measures in place to mitigate potential exposure and to ensure as safe of an environment as possible.
********************************************
The Antioch Raley’s closed this week after a staff member reported they had tested positive for COVID-19.
The store closes effective today, March 23. The individual last reported to work on March 22, 2020, and based on this exposure, officials closed the store.
“We closed the store out of an abundance of caution,” wrote Chelsea Minor, Raley’s corporate director, consumer and public affairs, in a release to The Press. “In our commitment to be transparent during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have sent an email to all customers (and social media post), who have shopped at Raley’s in Antioch for the last 30 days. No food product has been impacted or compromised.”
The store is closed for professional sanitizing by a third-party company.
Raley’s stated it is committed to supporting all team members during this crisis and the following measure will be taken: the team member who tested positive is home and will not return to the store until authorized by a medical professional; the team members who were in close contact to this person are also home and will receive paid leave; the team members who were scheduled to work on March 23 will not work but will be paid for their full scheduled shift.
“In addition, we are also working closely one-on-one with team members where unique circumstances exist or arise,” Minor continued. “We have plans and measures in place to mitigate potential exposure and to ensure as safe of an environment as possible.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.