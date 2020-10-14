Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) issued the following information on Monday, October 13 regarding the reopening of schools in Contra Costa County.
Elementary and secondary schools (TK-12th grade) in Contra Costa County are now allowed to reopen for in-person instruction without a waiver or permission from Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS).
It will be up to each school/district to decide when and how to safely reopen for classes.
Contra Costa Health Services will continue to provide schools with support for safely reopening, contact tracing and other COVID-19 related issues. Earlier this year, CCHS and the County Office of Education developed reopening guidelines for schools, which include recommendations on wearing face coverings and maintaining physical distancing in classrooms.
For more information, visit CCHS Schools and Childcare page.
