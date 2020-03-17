The following information was sent out by the Brentwood Union School District, Liberty Union High School District and Oakley Union Elementary School District superintendents to families, students and staff, regarding how the Contra Costa County Health Services shelter in place mandate will affect school closures.
Dear Brentwood Union School District Community,
On Monday, March 16th, officials from seven counties, including Contra Costa County, instructed all residents to stay inside their homes and avoid others for at least the next three weeks while public health officials make efforts to slow down the spread of the new coronavirus. Starting at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, March 17th, San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties will be required to “shelter in place” until at least April 7, 2020.
As a result, we have determined that the earliest that students would return to school is now April 8, 2020. As this continues to be a rapidly evolving situation, we will learn significantly more during the next two weeks. We are getting out this information as early as possible as we understand that school closures can be very difficult on families and want to give families time to prepare. Our decisions will continue to be made, with the guidance of state health experts, based on what is best for students.
We will continue to update families and staff with new information and guidance as it becomes available.
For more information, please visit the Contra Costa Health Services webpage here. We have also placed a link on the front of our webpage that has in depth COVID-19 information.
Sincerely,
Dana Eaton, Ed.D
Superintendent, Brentwood Union School District
Dear LUHSD Community,
Earlier this morning, Contra Costa Health Services issued an Order regarding a county-wide “Shelter In Place” along with 6 other Bay Area counties. With this county order we are closing our school sites and offices to visitors and non-essential school personnel. Additionally, students will not be returning to school until the end of the current Order, or April 7. All school extra-curricular activities will either be cancelled or postponed until a later time after the Shelter in Place. Through the “Summer Feeding Program”, any student 18 years or younger can receive a free lunch at the participating elementary schools. Those school locations will soon be posted on our website tomorrow. We will notify you later regarding how students will keep up with their studies during the Shelter in Place after March 30.
After following the COVID-19 school developments in this county for over a week, I know that there is little that has not changed on a daily basis. We will keep you informed as best as possible. Please, practice good health, and stay safe.
Sincerely,
Eric Volta
Dear Oakley Union Elementary School District Community,
Good afternoon, today it was announced that Contra Costa County will be on a shelter in place order which will begin tonight at midnight. This shelter in place declaration is for all non-essential services throughout our County. The shelter in place order will begin at midnight tonight and last for three weeks (March 17, 2020 -April 7, 2020).
With this new development, it has been determined that OUESD students will not return to school until April gth at the earliest. We will continue to monitor this situation and the impact it will have on all of us in the coming days and weeks. During these constantly changing times, it is my goal to share what information we know in as timely a manner as possible. As I shared on Friday, I realize that school closures represent difficulties for all members of our school community and all decisions pertaining to closures will continue to be based on what is best for our students, staff and the school community with the guidance of state health experts.
Beginning Thursday, March 19, we will begin providing free "To Go" breakfast and lunch bags for children 18 and younger. These "To Go" breakfast and lunch bags will be available at Iron House Elementary School and Oakley Elementary School from 10:00 AM -11:00 AM each Monday and Thursday. You will be able to pick up two (2) breakfast and two (2) lunches for each child on Thursdays and then three (3) breakfast and three (3) lunches on Mondays. The address of the two schools are as follows:
Iron House Elementary School (4801 Frank Hengel Way, Oakley, CA) Oakley Elementary School (501 Norcross Lane, Oakley, CA).
All schools with the exception of Iron House and Oakley School during these "To Go" breakfast and lunch pick up times will be closed during this shelter in place.
As more information becomes available I will be sharing it with you. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time.
Respectfully,
Greg D. Hetrick Superintendent
Oakley Union Elementary School District
