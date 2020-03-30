The Public Health Order for people to shelter-in-place safely in their homes will soon be extended until at least May 1.
Public Health orders are issued by the respective Health Officers of each jurisdiction. The Bay Area is fortunate to have a group of dedicated public health leaders who are working together to address the interconnectedness of our region. We have said an extension might be expected as we work together to slow the spread of the COVID-19 disease. Additional details about the updated order will be available when it is finalized in the next day or two.
For more information about COVID-19 activities in these areas, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, or Berkeley COVID-19 websites.
