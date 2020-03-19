The Brentwood Police Department issued this message for seniors 65 years of age and older.
Brentwood stores are taking action to help customers in these difficult times. All stores have limited the purchase of certain items to prevent hoarding.
Safeway stores have senior ONLY hours from 6 - 9 am on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you should have any additional questions, please contact Safeway directly. Finally, yes these are troubling times, but please remember your neighbor and be considerate when making your grocery purchases.
