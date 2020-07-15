Contra Costa County surpassed 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues seemingly unchecked across the county and state.
Contra Costa Health Service (CCHS) reported 5,140 cases as of July 14. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, more than 1,000 cases were reported in a single week when 1,007 new infections were reported for the week ending July 11. That’s nearly twice the number of cases reported just two weeks earlier.
Hospitalizations numbers continue to rise dramatically continuing a trend that started one month ago. CCHS reported 84 hospitalizations, a record-high number, on July 14. Since the end of June, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has increased by 127%.
Responding to the expanding crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide action Monday, July 13, to immediately close dine-in restaurants, bars, wineries and tasting rooms, zoos, museums, movie theaters, family entertainment centers and cardrooms.
“We’re continuing to see hospitalizations rise in the state,” Newsom said. “We’re continuing to see a modest increase in ICUs and the number of beds represented by ICU patients throughout the State of California. And we continue to experience a rise in the rate of positivity here in the State of California.”
None of these business sectors had previously reopened under Contra Costa County’s social-distancing ordinance, and they will remain closed under the state order.
The state took additional action for the 30 counties on the state’s monitoring list. Fitness centers, indoor malls, nonessential offices, places of worship, hair salons and barber shops, and personal care services were all required to close by the end of the day, Monday, July 13.
Counties on the state’s monitoring list represent 80% of the state’s population. In the Bay Area, impacted counties include Contra Costa, Marin, Napa and Solano. Newsom said additional counties are expected to be added to the monitoring list over the next few days.
Hair salons, barber shops and indoor religious services were allowed to reopen in Contra Costa County on June 17. These businesses are once again shuttered.
“We’re moving back into a modification mode of our original stay-at-home order, but doing so, utilizing what’s commonly referred to as a dimmer switch, not an on-and-off switch,” Newsom said.
Monday’s actions are the latest in a series of actions that are slowing the reopening of the economy in Contra Costa County while attempting to slow the spread of COVID-19. In the face of rising numbers of infections, hospitalizations and deaths, the county put the brakes on a planned July 1 reopening of indoor dining, bars, gyms and indoor museums.
“With the sharp rise in community spread and hospitalizations, it does not make sense at this time to open additional business sectors that could further accelerate community transmission,” read a press release issued June 29 by Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS). “These businesses and activities will remain closed in Contra Costa until county data indicate that the spread of the virus has slowed, as measured by at least a week of stable case numbers, hospitalizations and percent of tests that are positive.”
On July 7, CCHS issued an updated health order requiring that face coverings be worn in businesses, when in line to enter a business and when within 6 feet of another person who is not a member of their household.
“We recognize there is a lot of detailed health guidance coming from state and local sources, and that can be confusing,” said Candace Andersen, chair of the Contra Costa Board of Supervisors. “With COVID-19 spreading more in our community, it is more important than ever to follow the state health guidance and wear a face covering whenever you go out.”
CCHS issued a press release four days later, noting health officials were “especially concerned about the risk of COVID-19 transmission in indoor gatherings, and in gatherings that involve removing face coverings.” In response, CCHS modified its order on face coverings by requiring their use when dining at an outdoor restaurant or during an outdoor gathering except when eating or drinking.
“Contra Costa Health Services urges everyone to continue taking simple steps to protect themselves from COVID-19,” said a CCHS press release. “Follow the social-distancing order, and wear a face covering when you leave home or when you are near other people. Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently, and always stay home from work or school if you are not feeling well.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.