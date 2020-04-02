Community members in Brentwood are joining a worldwide movement in little ways to make a big impact.
With help from her neighbors, Catherine Morgan was able to establish a Little Free Library at Baird Circle some years back, but now it’s transformed into a Little Free Pantry to help others through the COVID-19 crisis, which has seen grocery stores wiped clean and senior citizens at risk to shop. Before the transition, Morgan had seen a newsletter from the Little Free Library Organization sharing how some libraries — small stand-alone structures filled with books in neighborhoods throughout the country — were swapping out books for necessities, such as toilet paper and canned goods, which sparked the idea.
“It helps the community on both sides,” she said. “It’s a resource for people who want to help but can also respect social distancing, and it gives people who actually need something the opportunity to drive by, grab a couple things and go home without worrying about going into the grocery store.”
She removed the books and gave her Little Free Library some new supplies, before turning to social media to share. Pretty soon, the library was so full, the door could barely close.
“I felt like having a place seniors or neighbors of low income or even those who couldn’t get to the store that day could get what they need,” she said. “I thought the little library could be used in a way to help us band together once again. It was such a perfect concept for Brentwood.”
Another Little Free Library owner in Brentwood, Nikki Pryor, has made a similar move, but she’s retained some of the books for visitors to grab.
“I felt it was important to leave some books, because it’s food for the mind as well as for the body,” said Pryor. “There’s so much negativity in the world right now, and this is a way to put a little hope and love out there.”
Pryor’s library-turned-pantry is located on Marjoram Drive in the neighborhood across the street from Blue Goose Park. She makes sure to sanitize the box and items inside so people can feel comfortable taking things home. Whether it’s chalk drawings or a stuffed bear in a window, Pryor has seen positive ways her community is working to support one another, and her own family strives to participate — including delivering care packages over the fence to her senior neighbors.
“We don’t have a lot to give, but we give what we can,” she said. “My hope for my kids is that what they remember from this time is that it wasn’t always about the fear and negativity but about taking care of your neighbors and doing what you can with what you’ve got.”
Little Free Libraries can be found through the organization’s national registry. To find a location near you, visit https://littlefreelibrary.org/ourmap/ and enter the Brentwood ZIP code, 94513.
