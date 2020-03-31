Restaurants and bars are closed to dine-in customers throughout East Contra Costa County as confirmed cases of coronavirus grow in the Bay Area and the state.
Some of your favorite local restaurants can still offer takeout and delivery services, though, and many are opting to let you pick up food curbside to maintain social distancing. Others such as Rubiano’s in downtown Brentwood are offering special make your pizza-at-home options and MJ’s, also downtown, is packing up dinner selections and specials of the day. Some local restaurants are even offering take out orders for alcoholic beverages.
The Press rounded up a list of restaurants and bars in the East County area that are still offering takeout and delivery services. The list will constantly change as business owners make decisions about what options are best for them to offer. Many have altered days and hours of service, too. Check in with the restaurant by giving them a call or going to their website to be sure about what is available.
Is your restaurant or bar offering takeout or delivery but not listed here? Have you since changed your model and want this list updated? Email reporter Aly Brown at abrown@brentwoodpress.com to let her know.
Some food delivery apps work with these local businesses.
Door Dash and Grub Hub are working with restaurants to offer free delivery according to a news release from the company. They also offer "no-contact" delivery for customers.
These restaurants and bars are open for takeout, delivery:
Attraversiamo - http://attrabrentwood.com/
Aladinos Pizza - https://www.aladinospizzamenu.com/
Ameci Pizza Kitchen - https://www.amecipizzakitchenbrentwood.com/
Beach Hut Deli - https://www.sandcreekcrossing.com/beach-hut-deli/
Black Bear Diner - https://blackbeardiner.com/location/oakley/
Brentwood Café – 925-634-6503
Brentwood Craft Beer and Cider - https://www.facebook.com/brentwoodcraft/
Bridgehead Cafe - 925-757-4774, https://bit.ly/2UuMRm7
Cool Spot - https://www.coolspotshop.com/
Chapala - http://www.chapalamexicanrestaurant.net/
Caps Oak Street Bar and Grill - https://www.capsrestaurant.com/
Chaman Kabob - https://www.chamankabob.com/
Chianti's - http://chiantis2.com/
Chill Tea & Coffee - https://www.chillteaandcoffee.com/
Cocina Medina - http://www.cocina-medina.com/
Dad’s Café - 925-308-7273
Dino's Sandwich Shop - https://dinosbrentwood.com/
El Camino - 925-634-4011
El Gallito - https://www.elgallitobrentwood.com/
Enishi’s Kitchen - 925-240-1358
Extreme Pizza -https://www.extremepizza.com/location/extreme-pizza-brentwood-california/
Hillcrest Restaurant and TapHouse - https://hillcrest-taphouse.com/
Kinders - http://www.kindersmeats.com/Brentwood_CA.php
La Costa - Brentwood 925-240-5299, Oakley 925-625-1515
La Fuente - http://www.lafuentebrentwood.com/
Los Charros Mexican Restaurant - 925-679-8400
Lumpy's Diner - http://lumpysdiner.com/
Mac's Old House - https://www.macsoldhouse.com/
Melos Pizza - http://www.melospizzapasta.com/brentwood
MJ's Cafe and Bakery - http://mjsdowntowncafe.com/
Misaka Sushi - https://misakasushi.com/
Mi Mazitlan - https://www.facebook.com/MiMazatlanOfficial/
Papa Murphys - https://order.papamurphys.com/menu/papa-murphys-2nd
Pizza Guys - 925-634-1414
Port of Subs - https://order.portofsubs.com/locations
Rick's on Second - https://www.ricksonsecond.com/
Rivertown Sweets - https://www.rivertownsweets.com/
Rubianos - https://www.facebook.com/rubianosbrentwood/
Shirasoni – www.shirasonirestaurant.com
Sticky Chicken and Ribs - https://www.stickychickenandribs.com/
Sweeney’s Grill & Bar – www.sweeneysgrill.com
Tailgaters – www.tailgaterssportsbar.com
Tess' Community Kitchen - http://communityfarmkitchen.com/
The Rusty Porthole - https://rustyporthole.com/
Willys Bagels and Blends - https://www.willysbagels.com/
Zephyr Grill and Bar - https://zephyrgrillbrentwood.com/
La veranda, Italian restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh on Railroad Avenue
The following services are operating to assist seniors during the closure of the Brentwood Senior Activity Center:
CC Café's 7 Day Frozen Meals program - these meals can now be delivered to your home. To make a reservation or to sign up for this program, please call 925-516-5398.
Meals on Wheels program - please call 925-937-8311.
CCC Food Bank “Brown Bag” program - this program will continue to operate during its normal schedule the 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 10 to 11 a.m. at our Brentwood Senior Activity Center parking lot. To sign up for the Brown Bag program or if you need to have your Brown Bag delivered, please call 925-679-4701.
If you are a Senior and you need assistance with obtaining food, medicines and other items, please contact BrentwoodStrong.com as they have volunteers available to assist.
The Brentwood Senior Activity understands there are many different challenges Seniors could be facing during these times for additional information and resources please visit the city’s website at www.brentwoodca.gov.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.