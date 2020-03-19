Restaurants and bars are closed to dine-in customers throughout East Contra Costa County as confirmed cases of coronavirus grow in the Bay Area and the state.
Some of your favorite local restaurants can still offer takeout and delivery services, though, and many are opting to let you pick up food curbside to maintain social distancing.
The Press rounded up a list of restaurants and bars in the East County area that are still offering takeout and delivery services. The list will constantly change as business owners make decisions about what options are best for them to offer. Many have altered days and hours of service, too. Check in with the restaurant by giving them a call or going to their website to be sure about what is available.
Is your restaurant or bar offering takeout or delivery but not listed here? Have you since changed your model and want this list updated? Email reporter Aly Brown at abrown@brentwoodpress.com to let her know.
Some food delivery apps work with these local businesses.
Door Dash and Grub Hub are working with restaurants to offer free delivery according to a news release from the company. They are also offer "no-contact" delivery for customers.
These restaurants and bars are open for takeout, delivery:
Attraversiamo - http://attrabrentwood.com/
Aladinos Pizza - https://www.aladinospizzamenu.com/
Ameci Pizza Kitchen - https://www.amecipizzakitchenbrentwood.com/
Beach Hut Deli - https://www.sandcreekcrossing.com/beach-hut-deli/
Black Bear Diner - https://blackbeardiner.com/location/oakley/
Brentwood Craft Beer and Cider - https://www.facebook.com/brentwoodcraft/
Bridgehead Cafe - 925-757-4774
Cool Spot - https://www.coolspotshop.com/
Chapala - http://www.chapalamexicanrestaurant.net/
Caps Oak Street Bar and Grill - https://www.capsrestaurant.com/
Chaman Kabob - https://www.chamankabob.com/
Chianti's - http://chiantis2.com/
Chill Tea & Coffee - https://www.chillteaandcoffee.com/
Cocina Medina - http://www.cocina-medina.com/
Dino's Sandwich Shop - https://dinosbrentwood.com/
El Camino - 925-634-4011
El Gallito - https://www.elgallitobrentwood.com/
Extreme Pizza -https://www.extremepizza.com/location/extreme-pizza-brentwood-california/
Hillcrest Restaurant and TapHouse - https://hillcrest-taphouse.com/
Kinders - http://www.kindersmeats.com/Brentwood_CA.php
La Costa - Brentwood 925-240-5299, Oakley 925-625-1515
La Fuente - http://www.lafuentebrentwood.com/
Los Charros Mexican Restaurant - 925-679-8400
Lumpy's Diner - http://lumpysdiner.com/
Mac's Old House - https://www.macsoldhouse.com/
Melos Pizza - http://www.melospizzapasta.com/brentwood
MJ's Cafe and Bakery - http://mjsdowntowncafe.com/
Misaka Sushi - https://misakasushi.com/
Mi Mazitlan - https://www.facebook.com/MiMazatlanOfficial/
Papa Murphys - https://order.papamurphys.com/menu/papa-murphys-2nd
Port of Subs - https://order.portofsubs.com/locations
Rick's on Second - https://www.ricksonsecond.com/
Rivertown Sweets - https://www.rivertownsweets.com/
Rubianos - https://www.facebook.com/rubianosbrentwood/
Tess' Community Kitchen - http://communityfarmkitchen.com/
The Rusty Porthole - https://rustyporthole.com/
Willys Bagels and Blends - https://www.willysbagels.com/
Zephyr Grill and Bar - https://zephyrgrillbrentwood.com/
